Ecp Suspends Quetta Local Body Elections On Constitutional Court Orders

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended local government elections in Quetta in compliance with the orders of the Federal Constitutional Court and has also issued a formal notification.

According to the notification, the ECP stated that in compliance with the Federal Constitutional Court’s order dated December 24, the local body elections scheduled to be held in Quetta on December 28, 2025, have been postponed until further notice.

It is worth noting that a three-member bench of the Federal Constitutional Court, headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan, had issued a stay order on the local body elections in Quetta after a hearing held a day earlier.

During the proceedings, petitioner Abdul Qadir’s counsel, Kamran Murtaza, informed the court that constituency delimitation in Quetta had been carried out under the 2017 census, despite the 2023 census having already been notified. He argued that delimitation for local government elections should be conducted in accordance with the latest census.

The Federal Constitutional Court, while issuing the stay order on the Quetta local body elections, has also issued notices to the concerned parties.