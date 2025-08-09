Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 9 August 2025

LAHORE – Pakistani rupee shows strong performance against major foreign currencies on August 9, Saturday, as US Dollar hovers at Rs283.9 for buying and Rs284.9 for selling.

Euro is being exchanged at Rs330.2 (buying) and Rs332.2 (selling), while British Pound Sterling remained higher at Rs380.55 and Rs382.75.

Among regional currencies, UAE Dirham currently priced at Rs77.3 for buying and Rs77.55 for selling, and the Saudi Riyal followed closely at Rs75.55 and Rs75.85.

Other notable rates include Australian Dollar at Rs184/189, Canadian Dollar at Rs205/210, and the Kuwaiti Dinar commanding the highest value at Rs918.35 (buying) and Rs926.35 (selling).