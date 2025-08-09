Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 9 August 2025

By News Desk
8:53 am | Aug 9, 2025

LAHORE – Pakistani rupee shows strong performance against major foreign currencies on August 9, Saturday, as US Dollar hovers at Rs283.9 for buying and Rs284.9 for selling.

Euro is being exchanged at Rs330.2 (buying) and Rs332.2 (selling), while British Pound Sterling remained higher at Rs380.55 and Rs382.75.

Among regional currencies, UAE Dirham currently priced at Rs77.3 for buying and Rs77.55 for selling, and the Saudi Riyal followed closely at Rs75.55 and Rs75.85.

Other notable rates include Australian Dollar at Rs184/189, Canadian Dollar at Rs205/210, and the Kuwaiti Dinar commanding the highest value at Rs918.35 (buying) and Rs926.35 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9 284.9
Euro EUR 330.2 332.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.55 382.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.55 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 184 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.75 754.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 210
China Yuan CNY 39.05 39.45
Danish Krone DKK 43.58 43.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.35 926.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.45 67.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.22 167.22
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 736.3 738.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.18 77.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 219 224
Swedish Krona SEK 29.04 29.34
Swiss Franc CHF 348.4 351.15
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
 
