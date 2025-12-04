Latest

Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan – 4 Dec 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:22 am | Dec 4, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly strengthened against key international currencies, with modest movements recorded in both the interbank and open markets.

According to the latest exchange rate figures, US Dollar remains at Rs281.35 and sold at Rs283.45, maintaining its position amid subdued trading activity. Euro stood at Rs326.5 for buying and Rs329.5 for selling, while the UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies at Rs371.5 and Rs375, respectively.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.65 (buying) and Rs77.4 (selling). The Saudi Riyal, another key remittance currency, traded at Rs74.95 and Rs75.5.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 281.35 283.45
Euro 326.5 329.5
UK Pound Sterling 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham 76.65 77.45
Saudi Riyal 75.15 77.4
Australian Dollar 182.75 187
Bahrain Dinar 745 755
Canadian Dollar 199.5 205
China Yuan 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone 43.17 43.57
Hong Kong Dollar 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee 3.05 3.14
Japanese Yen 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar 911.5 921.5
Malaysian Ringgit 67.31 67.91
New Zealand Dollar 158.95 160.95
Norwegian Krone 27.42 27.72
Omani Riyal 729.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar 215.25 220.25
Swedish Krona 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc 346.63 349.38
Thai Baht 8.59 8.74
   
