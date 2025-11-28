Currency Exchange Rate from US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal to Pak Rupee – 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market witnessed slight chnages against US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Emirati Dirham, and Saudi Riyal which held strong positions at top of exchange chart.

US Dollar is being traded at Rs281.5 (buying) and Rs281.6 (selling), showing stability amid ongoing global economic pressure. Euro continued its upward trend, standing at Rs326 for buying and Rs329.5 for selling, while UK Pound remained one of the highest-valued currencies in the market at Rs371 and Rs374 respectively.

UAE Dirham posting Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.5 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal trading at Rs75.05 and Rs75.5.

Canadian Dollar traded at Rs199.15–204.15, while Kuwaiti Dinar remained one of the most expensive currencies on the board at Rs912–922. Regional currencies like the Indian Rupee (Rs3.10–3.19) and Chinese Yuan (Rs39.25–39.65) showed stability.