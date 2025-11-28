Latest

Currency Exchange Rate from US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal to Pak Rupee – 28 Nov 2025

By News Desk
8:50 am | Nov 28, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market witnessed slight chnages against US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Emirati Dirham, and Saudi Riyal which held strong positions at top of exchange chart.

US Dollar is being traded at Rs281.5 (buying) and Rs281.6 (selling), showing stability amid ongoing global economic pressure. Euro continued its upward trend, standing at Rs326 for buying and Rs329.5 for selling, while UK Pound remained one of the highest-valued currencies in the market at Rs371 and Rs374 respectively.

UAE Dirham posting Rs76.75 (buying) and Rs77.5 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal trading at Rs75.05 and Rs75.5.

Canadian Dollar traded at Rs199.15–204.15, while Kuwaiti Dinar remained one of the most expensive currencies on the board at Rs912–922. Regional currencies like the Indian Rupee (Rs3.10–3.19) and Chinese Yuan (Rs39.25–39.65) showed stability.

Currency Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.5 281.6
Euro EUR 326 329.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.05 75.5
 
Australian Dollar AUD 182 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.6 754.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.15 204.15
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912 922
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.5 67.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.15 158.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal OMR 730.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.55 77.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 220
Swedish Korona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 346.1 348.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.45 8.6
   
