Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today – 4 January 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee trades mixed against major international currencies in the open market, with varying buying and selling rates recorded over weekend.

US dollar was quoted at Rs280.75 for buying and Rs283 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs328.50 on the buying side and Rs332 on the selling side. UK pound sterling remained among the strongest currencies, trading at Rs376.75 for buying and Rs380.75 for selling.

UAE dirham was exchanged at Rs76.40 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, while Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.75 and Rs75.50, respectively. The Kuwaiti dinar continued to top the chart, trading at Rs909.50 for buying and Rs919.50 for selling, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs742 and Rs752.

Canadian Dollar was traded at Rs203–207, Australian dollar at Rs185.50–189.50, and Swiss franc at Rs351.82–354.57. The Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.58 for buying and Rs39.98 for selling, while the Japanese yen stood at Rs1.78–1.88.