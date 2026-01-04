Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today – 4 January 2026

By News Desk
9:02 am | Jan 4, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee trades mixed against major international currencies in the open market, with varying buying and selling rates recorded over weekend.

US dollar was quoted at Rs280.75 for buying and Rs283 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs328.50 on the buying side and Rs332 on the selling side. UK pound sterling remained among the strongest currencies, trading at Rs376.75 for buying and Rs380.75 for selling.

UAE dirham was exchanged at Rs76.40 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, while Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.75 and Rs75.50, respectively. The Kuwaiti dinar continued to top the chart, trading at Rs909.50 for buying and Rs919.50 for selling, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs742 and Rs752.

Canadian Dollar was traded at Rs203–207, Australian dollar at Rs185.50–189.50, and Swiss franc at Rs351.82–354.57. The Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.58 for buying and Rs39.98 for selling, while the Japanese yen stood at Rs1.78–1.88.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.75 283
Euro EUR 328.50 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.75 380.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.50
Australian Dollar AUD 185.50 189.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 752
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 207
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 43.72 44.12
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.03 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.50 919.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.60 69.20
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 726.75 736.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.50 221.50
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.88 9.03
   
