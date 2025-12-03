Kyrgyzstan President Zhaparov gets Grand Welcome in Pakistan ahead of Strategic Talks

ISLAMABAD – Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Nurgozh Zhaparov landed in Pakistan on two-day official visit, receiving a grand welcome from Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the airport.

Zhaparov was accompanied by high-powered delegation of senior ministers, top officials, and business leaders, President Zhaparov is scheduled for exclusive one-on-one meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership, alongside delegation-level discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی دعوت پر کرغزستان کے صدر Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov آج کرغستان کی کابینہ کے سینئر وزراء، اعلیٰ حکام اور کاروباری رہنماؤں پر مشتمل ایک اعلیٰ سطحی وفد کے ساتھ پاکستان کا سرکاری دورہ کریں گے

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کرغزستان کے صدر کا استقبال کریں گے pic.twitter.com/vOQEYkgVjh — Malik Wajahat ali (@MalikWajahatPML) December 3, 2025

Kyrgyz leader will also address the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, where talks are expected to focus on trade, energy, defense, education, cultural and people-to-people ties, and deeper regional cooperation. Both nations are exploring ambitious new initiatives to strengthen their partnership.

This is the first presidential visit from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan since January 2005, amid improving fraternal ties and shared vision for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

Officials said the visit promises to inject fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation and enhance collaboration on regional and global platforms.