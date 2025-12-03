Karachi Mayor admits failure after Child dies in open manhole

KARACHI – Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab admitted his failure as the city’s leader after a young boy, Ibrahim, tragically died by falling into an open manhole.

Mayor, visibly shaken, revealed he personally visited the grieving family, offering heartfelt apology without excuses or blame-shifting.

“I had no words when I heard the mother’s screams,” he confessed, acknowledging the city’s failure in protecting its children.

The horrifying incident triggered swift action: officials from Karachi Water Board and KMC have already been suspended, and the SSP East along with DC East are also being removed from their posts. Wahab announced a full impartial investigation is underway.

Despite rescue teams reaching the site, they failed to save the child, prompting urgent development of new SOPs to prevent such devastating failures in the future.

Mayor also issued a fiery statement about drug addicts stealing manhole covers: “How long will this go on? They steal, and we keep reinstalling! We must reach the scrap markets where these stolen items are sold!”

He vowed tougher crackdowns against narcotics in the city, declaring the drug crisis is “destroying our society.” The victim’s family has demanded long-overdue reforms so no other parent must experience this nightmare again.