Per tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 December, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates witnessed downward trajectory amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The decline in domestic rates is influencing investment decisions, business activity, and cultural spending across the country.

Gold Rates Today

According to market data, the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs443,162 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs379,739 during the trading session.

City Gold Price Karachi 443,162 Lahore 443,162 Islamabad 443,162 Peshawar 443,162 Quetta 443,162 Sialkot 443,162 Hyderabad 443,162 Faisalabad 443,162

Meanwhile, silver prices also held steady, with per tola silver at Rs6,085 and 10 grams at Rs5,216.

On the international front, gold dropped to $4,208, marking a decrease of $10.

Gold remains a pivotal investment tool in Pakistan, widely used as protection against inflation, currency depreciation, and political volatility. The metal’s cultural significance—especially in weddings and festive occasions—continues to drive its steady demand.