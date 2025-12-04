Per tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 December, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates witnessed downward trajectory amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The decline in domestic rates is influencing investment decisions, business activity, and cultural spending across the country.
Gold Rates Today
According to market data, the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs443,162 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs379,739 during the trading session.
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|443,162
|Lahore
|443,162
|Islamabad
|443,162
|Peshawar
|443,162
|Quetta
|443,162
|Sialkot
|443,162
|Hyderabad
|443,162
|Faisalabad
|443,162
Meanwhile, silver prices also held steady, with per tola silver at Rs6,085 and 10 grams at Rs5,216.
On the international front, gold dropped to $4,208, marking a decrease of $10.
Gold remains a pivotal investment tool in Pakistan, widely used as protection against inflation, currency depreciation, and political volatility. The metal’s cultural significance—especially in weddings and festive occasions—continues to drive its steady demand.
