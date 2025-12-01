Gold Prices Start Week on Higher Note as Per Tola Hits 446,862 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold starts the week with another surge in both international and local markets. In a dramatic shift, the international bullion market saw gold jump $27 per ounce, climbing to a staggering $4,245.

Per tola gold rate surged by 2,700, skyrocketing to 446,862 on Monday. Not stopping there, the price per 10 grams of gold also spiked by 2,315, reaching an eye-watering 382,112.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Jump New Price Per tola +2,700 446,862 Per 10 grams +2,315 382,112

The precious metal frenzy didn’t spare silver either. Per tola silver rose by 54 to 5,963, while 10 grams of silver surged by 46, hitting 5,112.

Market experts warn that this upward trend shows no signs of slowing down, making gold and silver hotter than ever for investors looking to hedge against inflation and global uncertainty.