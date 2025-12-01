Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan – Dec 1, 2025 – Gold Price Update

KARACHI – Gold prices remained at Rs444,162 per tola in Pakistan on Monday, December 1, 2025, while 10-gram rate stayed at Rs380,797.
|Gold
|Price
|Per Tola
|Rs444,162
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs380,797
Meanwhile, the global gold market added fuel to the fire. International prices jumped by a massive $53, pushing the metal to $4,218 per ounce.
22 Karat Gold Rate
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|406,541
|388,062
|332,625
|Per 1 Gram
|34,855
|33,271
|28,518
|Per 10 Gram
|348,553
|332,710
|285,180
|Per Ounce
|987,896
|942,991
|808,278
And it’s not just gold making headlines. Silver prices erupted as well, climbing by Rs267 to reach Rs5,909 per tola, adding even more heat to the precious metals market.
Pakistan’s bullion scene is now buzzing with speculation as investors brace for what could be the beginning of another volatile phase in the gold market.