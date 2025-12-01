Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan – Dec 1, 2025 – Gold Price Update

KARACHI – Gold prices remained at Rs444,162 per tola in Pakistan on Monday, December 1, 2025, while 10-gram rate stayed at Rs380,797.

Gold Price Per Tola Rs444,162 Per 10 Gram Rs380,797

Meanwhile, the global gold market added fuel to the fire. International prices jumped by a massive $53, pushing the metal to $4,218 per ounce.

22 Karat Gold Rate

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 406,541 388,062 332,625 Per 1 Gram 34,855 33,271 28,518 Per 10 Gram 348,553 332,710 285,180 Per Ounce 987,896 942,991 808,278

And it’s not just gold making headlines. Silver prices erupted as well, climbing by Rs267 to reach Rs5,909 per tola, adding even more heat to the precious metals market.

Pakistan’s bullion scene is now buzzing with speculation as investors brace for what could be the beginning of another volatile phase in the gold market.