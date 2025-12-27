Gas Supply Suspended as Sui Southern announces 6-Hour Shutdown for Repairs

QUETTA – Balochistan’s capital Quetta is set to face temporary gas disruption as Sui Southern Gas Company announced planned suspension in several key areas of the city due to urgent repair work.

According to a company spokesperson, gas supply will remain completely suspended today from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM in A-One City, BMC, and Quetta Avenue, affecting thousands of residents and businesses.

The shutdown will also impact gas connections in Railway Housing, Faisal Town, Hazara Town, and Brewery Road during the same hours, causing significant inconvenience for daily routines and commercial activities.

Sui Southern Gas Company urged all consumers to cooperate during this maintenance period and assured that gas supply will be restored immediately once the repair work is completed.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions during gas suspension, as the company works to ensure safe and uninterrupted service in the future.

This maintenance shows ongoing infrastructure challenges and the importance of timely repairs to maintain gas supply in Quetta’s growing neighborhoods.