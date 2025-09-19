New Gas Connections Policy will save you thousands, Check details to Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced new guidelines for providing RLNG domestic gas connections, allowing consumers to apply online or at local Sui company offices.

The applicants who have already paid the demand note are being offered connections on priority under the new system.

Consumers can apply online through official websites and mobile apps of Sui companies. Applications can also be submitted at local Sui offices.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik reviewed roadmap for expanding access to this affordable and safe energy source. RLNG is reported to be nearly 30% cheaper than LPG and suitable for domestic use.

Sui companies’ MDs confirmed that a major target for new RLNG connections will be set in the first year. Minister Malik directed the establishment of Project Management Offices in both Sui companies to oversee the entire process ensuring efficiency and prompt resolution of public complaints.

The government lifted three-year ban on household gas connections and consumers are getting RLNG connections after paying the security fee and any remaining balance.

New Gas Connection Fees

Houses of 5–10 marlas: 40,000 (PKR 20,000 demand note + PKR 20,000 security fee)

Houses over 10 marlas: 43,000 (PKR 23,000 demand note + PKR 20,000 security fee)

Regular demand note fee: 18,000

Urgent connection fee: 80,000

The rollout of the new connections is expected to begin in the next fiscal year, marking a significant step in the government’s efforts to provide affordable and accessible energy to households nationwide.