Pakistani among 10 arrested in UAE for sharing AI-generated videos amid Iran attacks

LONDON – Several people in UAE who filmed or shared dramatic scenes of air defence systems intercepting projectiles during recent regional tensions landed in real trouble as authorities launched crackdown on online content after videos—some real and others allegedly created using AI to show explosions or attacks on landmarks, spread panic.

Ten individuals of different nationalities, including Pakistani, were arrested for allegedly publishing misleading or security-sensitive footage that officials say could cause panic or expose defence capabilities. The case serves as a warning that sharing such content in the UAE, even if it is already circulating online, can lead to serious criminal charges.

10 arrested in UAE for posting misleading videos using AI, threatening public security. Authorities warn against misuse of digital platforms.https://t.co/EjVjVlutB7 pic.twitter.com/rWlJqw4EwA — Gulf News (@gulf_news) March 14, 2026

Officials confirmed that those arrested include nationals are from including Pakistan, Egypt, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Nepal and India. Authorities warned that distributing such material, whether real or AI, can endanger public safety, create panic, and provide hostile media outlets with content that could distort facts or undermine trust in government institutions.

Public Prosecution has begun interrogating the suspects and ordered them to remain in custody while the investigation continues. Under UAE law, deliberately spreading misinformation that threatens security or public order can lead to severe penalties, including at least one year in prison and fines starting from 100,000 UAE dirhams.

Travellers in UAE are being warned against filming security incidents. The warning rattled the expatriate community and holidaymakers visiting UAE. Authorities in the UAE have tightened control over information circulating online. What might seem like a harmless clip shared in a private WhatsApp group, or a quick video of lights streaking across the night sky, can now be treated as a potential national security violation.

The arrests were ordered by UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, who directed that the suspects be placed in custody and their cases sent to urgent trial. Authorities say the action followed continuous monitoring of online platforms during recent regional developments, as misinformation began spreading rapidly across social media.

Investigators discovered that some of the defendants had shared genuine footage showing air defence systems intercepting incoming threats, along with videos of debris from projectiles and crowds watching the events unfold. However, other posts included manipulated or entirely fabricated content created with artificial intelligence.

These AI-generated clips reportedly portrayed dramatic scenes such as explosions, strikes on famous landmarks, or large fires with heavy smoke rising across different areas of the UAE. Some videos even used emotional imagery involving children to falsely imply that the country was under direct threat.