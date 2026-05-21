‘Momina Iqbal hides previous Marriage during Relationship with MPA Saqib Chaddar’, lawyer alleges

LAHORE – Showbiz star Momina Iqbal and ruling party young lawmaker Saqib Chaddar continue to remain in headlines as the actor was accused later of harassment, just before she was about to get married.

As Momina Iqbal allegedly filed a harassment complaint against PML-N Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), NCCIA summoned both parties, and the private dispute turned into a high-profile media storm.

According to Momina Iqbal’s side, her family maintains that she was subjected to harassment and has already submitted supporting evidence through her legal representatives. The matter escalated quickly after an online complaint was reportedly filed, prompting action from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which has now taken up the case for investigation.

🚨 Saqib Chadhar's "very deep" relationship with Momina Iqbal for 5 years was not online, but "very close" face-to-face. If the petitioner says that accused Saqib cyberbullied her, then it doesn't make sense. – Mian Ashfaq. pic.twitter.com/pjbnzCO67W — Asad Nasir (@asadnasir2000) May 21, 2026

The opposing side strongly contested the allegations. MPA’s celebrity lawyer, Mian Ashfaq, presented a different version of events during a press briefing, claiming that the case is not a simple harassment complaint but stems from a long-term personal relationship that deteriorated over time. He alleged that Momina and his client were closely connected and were even on the verge of marriage at one point.

The lawyer further said that over course of nearly 5 years, massive financial and social support, amounting to several crores, was allegedly provided to Momina by his client. He questioned the nature of the relationship and suggested that the matter required deeper legal scrutiny to uncover what he described as “hidden facts” surrounding the dispute.

Adding further intensity to the allegations, he claimed that tensions escalated after his client allegedly discovered undisclosed details about Momina Iqbal’s previous marriage, which he said had not been shared earlier and had contributed to the breakdown of the relationship.

He also confirmed that the MPA’s wife is in some way connected to the case and is expected to appear before the court as proceedings move forward, further widening the legal complexity of the dispute.

Meanwhile, Momina’s sister, Ramsha Iqbal, a practicing lawyer, has taken charge of the case and is actively representing the family’s position in court proceedings, as both sides prepare for what is shaping up to be a highly contested legal battle.

As accusations of harassment, financial dealings, and personal history continue to be exchanged, the case has now firmly shifted from private dispute to full-scale legal and media controversy under active investigation.