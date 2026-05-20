PML-N’s Saqib Chaddar named in shocking Harassment Case by Actress Momina Iqbal

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal made headlines with her explosive allegations of online harassment, cyberbullying, and death threats against a sitting Punjab Assembly member, triggering a storm of political and public reaction.

Momina claimed she has been trapped in a prolonged nightmare of abusive messages, psychological pressure, and coordinated online targeting. She alleged that despite repeatedly approaching authorities, including police, FIA, and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, her complaints failed to bring meaningful protection or action.

At the center of the storm is Punjab Assembly MPA Saqib Chaddar, who has been named in reports as the accused. The actress also reportedly named his wife in her complaint lodged with cybercrime authorities. Following this, both were reportedly summoned by investigators for questioning as the probe gets underway.

The controversy escalated further when Momina claimed that individuals linked to the office of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attempted to pressure or discourage her from pursuing the matter, adding highly sensitive political angle to the already sensational case.

In her emotional and defiant online posts, Momina claimed the situation has now spiraled into a serious safety crisis, saying she and her family are facing growing threats. She described the experience as “mental torture,” alleging she has been pushed to the edge by relentless online abuse and intimidation.

She has now issued a public appeal demanding urgent intervention and a fair, transparent investigation, warning that she will hold a press conference and reveal evidence if justice is not delivered.

The case has ignited a firestorm across social media, with users divided and demanding answers as pressure mounts on authorities to act swiftly in a case that has blurred the lines between showbiz scandal and political controversy.

Saqib Chaddar is yet to clear the air on the matter as Momina’s startling claims prompted a probe by federal investigators.