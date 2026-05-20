Sweet Crème Worker spotted crushing ice in Filthy Street Conditions (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A short viral clip ignited a wave of concern online after it appeared to show a Sweet Crème worker preparing ice in a roadside setting next to a pile of garbage.

What started as an ordinary recording quickly turned into a heated debate about hygiene, food safety, and accountability in the food industry, as viewers reacted with shock over the conditions shown in the clip.

A disturbing clip circulating widely on social media triggered intense public backlash after it appeared to show a Sweet Crème employee crushing ice on the roadside in extremely unhygienic conditions, right beside a pile of garbage.

The clip rapidly gone viral, with viewers expressing shock and anger over what they believe are serious violations of basic food safety standards. The visibly poor environment in which the ice was being handled has raised alarm about potential contamination risks, especially since ice is directly used in food and beverages.

Social media users condemned the incident, calling the scene “unacceptable” and “dangerous,” while demanding immediate action from authorities. Many are urging stricter inspections, tighter regulation of food outlets, and accountability for businesses failing to maintain sanitary conditions.

The controversy once again placed Sweet Crème under heavy scrutiny, intensifying pressure on the brand, which is already facing criticism from a separate recent incident.

Sweet Creme Incident

Pakistan is once again witnessing disturbing incident involving mistreatment of vulnerable child, this time at Sweet Creme outlet in Bahria Town Phase 7, where six-year-old boy was allegedly roughed up after asking for free ice cream during intense summer heat.

The child, who reportedly spends his days selling books on roadsides to help feed his family, entered the outlet seeking relief from the scorching weather. But instead of compassion, the boy allegedly faced humiliation and violence at the hands of a staff member. The horrifying episode came to light after videos of the incident spread rapidly across social media. The footage allegedly shows the young child being dragged into a confrontation inside the store, sparking outrage and anger nationwide.

People online slammed the employee’s behavior as “inhumane” and “heartless,” questioning how a grown man could allegedly attack a small child already struggling to survive on the streets. The incident has drawn comparisons to previous cases where vulnerable children were publicly abused while bystanders watched helplessly.

Public fury intensified after the employee involved was allegedly heard downplaying the incident during a heated exchange captured in the viral clips. Social media users accused the outlet of showing complete disregard for basic humanity, especially toward a child seeking nothing more than relief from the brutal heat.

Activists and citizens demanded immediate legal action against those responsible, while many called for authorities to investigate whether proper child protection laws were violated.

Facing mounting backlash, Sweet Creme issued a public apology, claiming it was deeply saddened by the incident. The company confirmed the employee had been fired and stated that such behavior would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

However, the apology has done little to calm public anger. Critics argue the incident exposes a much larger problem,the routine mistreatment of poor and working children who are often ignored, insulted, or abused simply because of their social status.