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Electricity prices may rise by Rs1.72 per unit across Pakistan

By Web Desk
5:21 pm | May 20, 2026
Electricity Prices May Rise By Rs1 72 Per Unit Across Pakistan

KARACHI – A significant increase in electricity prices is expected across the country.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking an increase of Rs1.72 per unit for one month.

According to the application, the request has been filed under the fuel price adjustment for April. NEPRA will hold a hearing on the matter on June 2.

If approved, the increase will apply to all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric consumers nationwide.

Bad News for Consumers using Multiple Electricity Meters to manage units

 

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