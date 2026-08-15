Another Blow to Militants as 10 eliminated in Khuzdar Operation

KHUZDAR – Security forces eliminated 10 militants and injured several others during an intelligence-based operation in the mountainous Shor Parod area of Khuzdar, security sources said Saturday.

The operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated the presence of members of Fitna al-Hindustan in the area, according to the sources. Security forces moved in on multiple suspected hideouts, with militants reportedly operating in three separate small groups. A heavy exchange of fire erupted as troops surrounded the positions, resulting in the deaths of 10 militants and injuries to several others, the sources said.

After the recent operation, security forces intensified search-and-clearance operation across the mountainous terrain. Efforts are also under way to track down militants who may have escaped the area during the operation.

Security sources said the operation remains focused on eliminating militant threats in the region and that pursuit operations will continue until the last remaining militants are located.

They further said all necessary measures would be taken to bring militant elements to their “logical end” and prevent them from re-establishing a presence in the area.