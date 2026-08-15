Babrik Shah and Laila’s Old Lollywood Romance resurfaces amid ‘Tamasha’ season 5

Tamasha Season 5 continues to keep audiences engaged as contestants bring their personalities, rivalries, and unexpected moments to the reality show. Among the most recognizable figures in the current season are Lollywood old stars Babrik Shah and Laila.

While viewers are now watching the two celebrities in Tamasha house, their appearance on the show also revived interest in their previous clips. Old videos and pictures featuring Babrik Shah and Laila started circulating online, giving fans a glimpse into a chapter of their careers that predates their reality-TV appearances.

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The two actors are not new to working together. Long before Tamasha, Babrik Shah and Laila shared the screen in Pakistani films, when both were prominent young faces of the local film industry.

During their film careers, the stars were known not only for acting but also for their dancing and on-screen presence. Their earlier collaborations came from a very different style of Pakistani cinema, where music, romance and dramatic storytelling played a major role in films.

Their resurfaced scenes have attracted renewed attention because of the contrast between their younger film-era appearances and their current presence on Tamasha. For longtime Lollywood followers, the clips provide a nostalgic look at two familiar stars during an earlier stage of their careers.