Pakistan’s Top Streaming App Tamasha shatters records with 25 Million Monthly Users

ISLAMABAD – Tamasha, Pakistan’s leading digital entertainment platform by Jazz, has reached a historic milestone by surpassing 25 million monthly active users (MAUs) during the Asia Cup 2025—the first time a local Pakistani streaming app has achieved this scale.

The platform’s unprecedented reach was further highlighted on September 21, when more than 10 million unique users tuned in to watch the highly anticipated Pakistan–India clash in the Asia Cup. This record-breaking viewership not only reflected the passion of cricket fans but also underscored Tamasha’s ability to unite the nation during moments that matter most.

Aamer Ejaz, President Digital Platforms at Jazz, commented on the achievement:

“Crossing 25 million monthly active users is a proud moment not just for Tamasha, but for Pakistan’s digital ecosystem as a whole. This milestone validates the trust of our audiences and partners, and reinforces Tamasha’s role as a flag-bearer in expanding boundaries of digital viewership. From cricket to cinema, we continue building experiences that bring people together, all while creating value for our advertisers.”

Tamasha’s growing user base has also attracted leading brands in Pakistan, who increasingly choose the platform as their preferred advertising partner. With its massive reach and highly engaged audience, Tamasha delivers one of the strongest returns on investment in the digital media space, helping advertisers connect with millions of viewers nationwide.

The Asia Cup 2025 also marked a major step forward for Tamasha’s product innovation. For the first time, the platform introduced flexibility for users to either enjoy free streaming or subscribe to the pocket-friendly Tamasha Pro package for a premium, ad-free experience. This dual offering allows audiences to tailor their viewing experience while expanding Tamasha’s role as both a free and subscription-based service.

Since its launch, Tamasha has become Pakistan’s go-to platform for live sports and premium entertainment, streaming major global events such as the ICC Champions Trophy, English Premier League, Wimbledon, and the Olympics. The platform is accessible on Android, iOS, and Android TV, and is set to go even bigger with the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (September 30–November 2), celebrating every match and the rise of women’s cricket as a defining force in sport.

With this milestone, Tamasha cements its position as a flagship digital platform in Pakistan, combining unmatched reach, innovation, and content diversity to engage audiences nationwide.