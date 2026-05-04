Sweet Creme under fire after Staffer assaults Child seeking Free Ice

LAHORE – Sweet Creme, a famous ice-cream brand in Pakistan, faced ire as one of its staff members roughed up a young child who asked for free ice amid scorching hot weather.

The 6-year old, who spends his days selling books on roadside to help support his family, walked into Rawalpindi’s Bahria Town Phase 7, and asked for ice cream but met with ruthless behavior from the staff.

It quickly turned into controversy as the boy had an altercation with a staff member, which escalated, and a viral video later surfaced showing disturbing scenes that sparked nationwide outrage.

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Clips shared online narrated the ordeal of a boy who entered the outlet during extreme heat and asked for ice. What began as a simple request allegedly escalated into a confrontation with staff, which reportedly ended in the child being assaulted. A video linked to the incident quickly went viral, intensifying public anger across social platforms.

The footage spread rapidly, with users expressing shock and condemnation over what they described as unacceptable behavior toward a vulnerable child. Many users questioned how a minor engaged in street work could be treated with such alleged aggression over a basic request during severe weather conditions.

Social media activists demanded accountability and strict action against those involved. The employee seen in the video also faced heavy criticism, particularly after being heard downplaying the incident during confrontation in the viral clip.

Amid growing outrage, Sweet Creme issued public apology, saying it was deeply concerned by the incident and regretted the distress caused. The company confirmed that the staff member involved had been terminated and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward such behavior.

Apology from Sweet Creme

Despite the apology, online anger continues to circulate, with many users insisting the incident reflects a need for stronger oversight and protection for vulnerable children working in public spaces.