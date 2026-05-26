Heatwave triggers glacier melt, NDMA issues nationwide alert over flood and landslide risks

ISLAMABAD – Rising temperatures and an intense heatwave across the country have accelerated glacier melting, significantly increasing the risks of landslides and flooding.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), through its National Emergencies Operations Centre, has issued an alert regarding expected weather conditions from May 26 to May 31.

According to NDMA, temperatures in most parts of the country are likely to rise between 40°C and 48°C, with Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab expected to remain under severe heatwave conditions. On the instructions of the Prime Minister, NDMA has also begun reviewing national preparedness measures to deal with possible hazards.

Following NDMA guidelines, provincial disaster management authorities have initiated precautionary steps, including public awareness campaigns, deployment of emergency response teams, establishment of cooling centers, and improvement of healthcare facilities.

The report further states that in northern regions such as Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and other mountainous areas, rapid glacier melting is increasing the risk of landslides and flash floods. Areas including Hunza, Nagar, Gilgit, Chilas, Astore, Shigar, Chitral, Kalam, Upper Kohistan, and parts of Azad Kashmir have been identified as high-risk zones.

NDMA warned that key link roads, including those between Shimsal, Attabad Lake, Karimabad, Gulmit, Shishkat Bala, and Passu, may be affected by landslides. There is also a risk of closures on the Karakoram Highway, Shigar Valley Road, Skardu Road, and Deosai Road.

In addition, rapidly melting glaciers and potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) may trigger flooding in areas such as Darkut, Lasht, Rishun, Boni, Bad Swat, Shisper, Gulkin, Honarchi, Roshan, and Kumrat.

NDMA further cautioned that rivers and streams in mountainous regions may experience rising water levels, with flood risks also in Hunza, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Ghanche, Shigar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan.

Severe heat conditions are also expected in several districts of Sindh, including Jacobabad, Kamber Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sanghar, Umerkot, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Mirpurkhas, as well as in Balochistan’s Chagai, Washuk, Kharan, Turbat, Sibi, Nasirabad, and Jaffarabad.

In Punjab, cities including Multan, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Lahore, Sahiwal, and Kasur are also expected to experience intense heat.

NDMA has instructed all relevant departments to ensure emergency preparedness and advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions during extreme weather conditions.

The authority has also issued a clothing advisory, recommending light-colored and loose-fitting clothes to reduce heat impact and prevent heat-related illnesses.

Tourists and residents in mountainous regions have been urged to remain cautious due to the risk of landslides and road closures, and to stay updated through the official “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application for verified information and safety guidance.