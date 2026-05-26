Earthquake jolts Mandi Bahauddin, Phalia, Malakwal, Bhera and other Punjab cities

MANDI BAHAUDDIN – An earthquake was felt in several cities of Punjab, including Mandi Bahauddin, Phalia, Malakwal, Bhera and surrounding areas, creating panic among residents.

According to initial reports, the tremors were felt and caused people to rush out of their homes and buildings in fear. However, no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been confirmed.

Local authorities and rescue teams have been placed on alert and are gathering information from affected areas to assess the situation.

The earthquake was also felt in nearby regions, where residents reported strong shaking for a few seconds. People shared their experience on social media, describing sudden jolts that disrupted normal activity.