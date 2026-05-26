Arslan Butt sends legal notice to actress Moomal Shah Jaffar over harassment allegations

A controversy that began with harassment allegations in Pakistan’s showbiz industry has now taken a legal turn, as actor Arslan Butt has formally sent a legal notice to fellow actress Moomal Shah Jaffar.

Arslan Butt shared a screenshot of the legal notice on his official Instagram account and publicly responded to the matter for the first time. In the caption of his post, the actor used strong words, stating: “May Allah curse the liar.”

The actor said legal action had been initiated over what he described as false and defamatory statements made against him. He further warned that additional legal proceedings would follow if an apology was not issued within the stipulated time.

The controversy emerged after Moomal Shah Jaffar, during a podcast interview, accused Arslan Butt of harassing her during a shooting project. According to the actress, the actor allegedly attempted to hug her while trying to resolve an issue on set and became upset after she refused.

However, Arslan Butt has denied all allegations, calling them baseless and opting to pursue the matter through legal channels.

The issue has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans and users expressing differing opinions, while the controversy continues to draw attention within showbiz circles.