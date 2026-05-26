What is the ideal AC temperature in summer?

If you ask 10 different people what temperature they set their home air conditioner (AC) to, you are likely to get 10 different answers.

Everyone has their own preference, but what is the “correct” AC temperature during the summer season?

According to experts, the answer is quite specific and may surprise many people: 25.5°C is considered the ideal temperature.

Several institutions agree on this recommendation, including the US Department of Energy, which has issued guidelines on energy use.

Many air conditioner manufacturers also suggest setting the AC around this temperature.

The logic behind this recommendation is simple: setting the AC at 25.5°C or 26°C helps reduce electricity bills while still keeping the room comfortably cool.

Experts say that even a one-degree decrease in AC temperature can increase electricity consumption by around 3%.

According to the US Department of Energy, running an AC at 26°C for about 8 hours daily can reduce annual electricity bills by nearly 10%.

In addition to using the correct temperature, further savings can be achieved by using fans alongside ACs. Fans consume about 10 to 20 times less electricity compared to air conditioners, making them a cost-effective option.