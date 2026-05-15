Tcl Launches T4 Air Conditioners As Extreme Heat Reshapes Cooling Needs In Pakistan

LAHORE – Amid increasingly severe summers and prolonged heatwaves across Pakistan, TCL Pakistan has launched its new VoxIN T4 air conditioner series, highlighting the growing importance of high-temperature cooling standards in the country.

With temperatures in several cities frequently crossing 45 degrees Celsius, the company says traditional cooling systems designed under T3 operating conditions are facing mounting pressure during peak summer months.

Most air conditioners currently available in the market operate under T3 standards, which are generally designed to function efficiently in temperatures of up to 50°C. However, rising temperatures linked to changing climate patterns are increasingly affecting their cooling performance and energy efficiency.

In contrast, T4 condition air conditioners are built to operate in temperatures of up to 65°C, allowing them to maintain stable cooling and efficiency even in extreme weather conditions. The company said this makes T4 technology more suitable for cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Hyderabad, where heatwaves have become more frequent and intense.

TCL said the VoxIN T4 series has been designed specifically for Pakistan’s evolving climate conditions. The company claims the units incorporate T-AI technology, enabling up to 37 per cent greater energy efficiency compared to conventional inverter air conditioners.

The series also includes offline voice command functionality, allowing users to control the air conditioner through voice instructions without requiring an internet connection.

According to the company, the VoxIN T4 series is available through TCL flagship stores, electronics markets nationwide and the official TCL Pakistan website.