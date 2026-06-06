Ttp Detainee Make Shocking Claims Of Cross Border Training Camps In Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to raise voice against terror safe havens across border in Afghanistan, and now a detainee shared detailed insights in a confessional video statement.

The captured individual, identified as Umar Din alias “Jazba,” a member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed he joined the group in 2025 and got training in Afghanistan. He alleged the presence of coordinated networks, cross-border training facilities, and involvement in multiple violent attacks, along with criminal activities such as extortion and kidnappings used to fund operations.

پاکستانی سیکیورٹی فورسز کے ہاتھوں گرفتار خوارجی دہشت گرد عمر دین عرف جذبہ کا سنسنی خیز اعترافی بیان پاکستانی سیکیورٹی فورسز نے فتنہ الخوارج کے ایک اہم دہشت گرد عمر دین عرف جذبہ کو گرفتار کر کے بڑا کامیاب آپریشن کیا ہے۔ گرفتار خوارجی نے اپنے اعترافی بیان میں ایسے ہوشربا انکشافات… pic.twitter.com/Wq2amC4ipz — Dr Zarmina Gul (@Shabzadi92) June 6, 2026

In a video statement, detainee Umar Din, alias “Jazba,” confessed to being involved with TTP in early 2025 following a personal dispute within his family. Din said his path into militancy began suddenly and unexpectedly, and that he was later taken across the border into Afghanistan, where he allegedly underwent training alongside other recruits.

He said dozens of Afghan nationals, estimated between 60 and 70, are linked with various commanders within the network, operating through training setups allegedly based on the Afghan side of the border.

The detained militant further alleges the group has carried out multiple violent attacks, including an assault on a police post in Shadikhel and a deadly explosion on Kotah Khwar Road during Ramadan, which he claims resulted in the killing of seven police personnel.

Din also makes serious accusations about life inside the organization. He claims that drug use, illegal activities, and internal misconduct are common within certain camps, and even alleges immoral behavior among some commanders. He added that the network sustains itself through criminal revenue streams, including extortion, vehicle theft, and kidnappings for ransom, with alleged support channels extending across the border in Afghanistan.

Perhaps most strikingly, he claims recruits are drawn in through emotional and religious slogans such as “jihad” and “Sharia implementation,” which he says are used to mislead vulnerable young men from Pakistan into joining armed groups.

He also warned young people to stay away from such organizations, calling their promises deceptive and their ideology misleading.

Such confessional statements, whether fully verified or not, highlight broader pattern seen in militant recruitment, where young individuals are allegedly drawn into violence under ideological and emotional influence.