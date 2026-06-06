Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez set to get key roles amid PCB shake-up

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for sweeping changes involving former national captains in key decision-making and coaching roles, sources said.

Legendary batter and ex-captain Younis Khan is being strongly considered for coveted position of head coach of Pakistan’s Test team, he may also be inducted into the national selection committee, giving him direct influence over team selection and long-term strategy in long format.

Former skipper Mohammad Hafeez is also expected to be appointed as the Director of International Cricket at the PCB, a powerful role that would place him at the center of Pakistan’s international cricket planning and operations. Reports also suggest he could simultaneously become part of the selection committee due to his cricketing insight and analytical expertise.

Naqvi led Pakistan Cricket Board is considering major leadership changes in Test setup, with current Test captain Shan Masood and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed potentially being removed from their respective positions as part of the restructuring plan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is not expected to be completely out of the system. Reports suggest he may continue contributing to Pakistan cricket through his ongoing coaching role with the Pakistan Shaheens, ensuring his experience remains within the development pipeline. If these changes are finalized, it would mark one of the most dramatic restructuring phases in recent PCB history, signaling a bold new direction for Pakistan’s red-ball cricket.