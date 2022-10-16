Pakistani cricket greats Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted into PCB Hall of Fame
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s first Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar and star player Younis Khan were inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.
The legendary iconic player Abdul Hafeez Kardar (posthumously) and Younis Khan, who is also known as all-time great batsmen, were picked after a voting process, in which cricket legends including Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis Sana Mir, and some senior sports journalists participated.
The formal inductions of the newest Pakistan Cricket Board Hall of Famers will take place during the ongoing season, reports suggest.
Meanwhile, late Kardar and former skipper Younis have joined the country’s all-time greats Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Zaheer Abbas in the eminent group.
On the 70th anniversary of our inaugural Test, we are delighted to announce the induction of 🇵🇰 first captain AH Kardar and country’s most successful Test batter & #T20WorldCup winning captain Younis Khan in the #PCBHallofFame.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 16, 2022
More details: https://t.co/cMhZS80JmS pic.twitter.com/G5HcyBE5Ik
In a statement, incumbent Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said that the Hall of Fame aimed to recognize and cherish the sacrifices, contributions, and achievements of the role models in cricket.
Paying tribute to Mr. Kardar, he said the former skipper gave us a cricket dream, vision, and mission in our formation years, while Younis Khan was one of the players who gave his absolute best in fulfilling those expectations through exemplary hard work, deep commitment and untiring performances against different teams.
PCB launches first Hall of Fame, six legends ... 02:11 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday in a bid to further acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of ...
Meanwhile, Kardar’s family valued the recognition of the late cricketer. Younis also expressed gratitude, saying he feels honored and humbled to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Khan dedicated his feat to those who helped him in his journey.
- Pakistani cricket greats Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted ...01:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Pakistani forces kill key TTP commander in Bannu operation: reports01:05 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Jemima Goldsmith spotted cycling outside Nawaz Sharif’s London ...12:15 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
-
- T20 World Cup rolls into action as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in opener11:05 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit dancing to his hit song 'Sun Re ...10:52 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- ‘Rukhsati’ – Maya Khan returns to acting with a bang09:14 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Flood-hit Wahab Bugti returns to Coke Studio after a live performance ...08:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022