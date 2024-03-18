Search

SportsViral

What is Imad Wasim smoking in dressing room during PSL 9 final?

Web Desk
11:12 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
Source: Social media

A picture going viral on social media shows Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim smoking something right inside the dressing room during the final of the Pakistan Super League season 9 (PSL 9).

In the viral photo, Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan skipper, head coach and chief selector, can also be seen sitting beside Imad Wasim.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

