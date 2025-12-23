From Ronaldo to Trump, Here are Most Searched People On Google in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Global searches were dominated by sports, politics, AI, and showbiz, with handful of figures remaining in global headlines.

US President Donald Trump topped charts with nearly 16 million monthly searches, followed by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Music and film stars, led by Taylor Swift, also drew massive interest, while star athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and rising talent Lamine Yamal made their mark, showing how streaming platforms and global fanbases are shaping online trends.

Most Googled Persons in 2025

The data is from PlayersTime’s analysis of Ahrefs search volume data, a select few personalities dominated worldwide interest, drawing millions of clicks each month.

The world of music played a massive role in global search behavior, and superstar Taylor Swift remained constant online favorite, while Sabrina Carpenter, XXXTentacion, and Romeo Santos also drew between 60-80 Lac searches monthly, fueled by streaming platforms and international fanbases.

TV stars were equally dominant, claiming the largest share of overall search volume in the top 100 list. Streaming services delivering content globally ensured that actors and TV personalities stayed front and center in online discussions.

In sports, a few global stars captured extraordinary attention despite smaller overall representation. Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo continued to dominate searches, while young Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal broke into the global top ten, signaling a surge in interest toward emerging talent.

Pope Francis also remained in top searches in the religious domain, while sensational criminal cases achieved unusually high search volumes due to relentless media coverage.

The top 100 American personalities collectively amassed over 237 million average monthly searches, outpacing combined totals of the UK, Canada, and Australia. Six of the ten global top ten personalities were from America, showing unmatched global reach of American politics and media.

National trends also revealed interesting patterns, Donald Trump led searches in US, while political leaders dominated in Canada. Tennis stars captured attention in Spain and Italy, footballers were most popular in Brazil and Poland, and political leaders drew the highest searches in Germany and South Korea.

Among top 100 most searched personalities, 36% were from film and television, 28% from music, and 16% from sports. Men made up 56% of the list overall, but women had strong representation in entertainment, fashion, and royal family-related searches.