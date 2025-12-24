Lahore Liberty Chowk gets festive makeover with Giant Christmas Tree

LAHORE – The festive season is finally here, and Lahore’s Liberty Chowk has been transformed into a shimmering symbol of unity.

On the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, 42-foot Christmas tree has been installed, celebrating the Christian community and sending a heartfelt message that minorities in Punjab are valued, respected, and an integral part of society.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directed the installation of Christmas tree and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) carried out the installation, turning the popular city square into a vibrant symbol of love, plurality, and social harmony.

40 ft tall Christmas tree set up in Lahore to celebrate Christmas 🎄🎁 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/mphIJGew1X — Secular Pakistani (@ex_muslim) December 24, 2025

Sharing the development on social media, CM Maryam Nawaz said the Christmas tree shows minorities in Punjab are not only safe but also respected, valued, and an integral part of our social fabric. This initiative comes as powerful message of unity, showcasing that Punjab embraces diversity and inclusion while celebrating the festive spirit.

Liberty Chowk Christmas tree is now a shining reminder that the province values every community and stands as a beacon of harmony and togetherness.