Christmas celebration turns ugly in India as BJP activists threaten women in public

ISLAMABAD – Another incident of religious intolerance reported from India, where a women wearing Santa Claus hats were harassed and forcibly driven away by BJP-linked Hindutva activists in New Delhi during Christmas celebrations.

The incident highlights growing reach of religious extremism in New Delhi, where public expressions of minority faiths are increasingly met with threats, intimidation, and attempts to curtail freedom. Clips of harassment sparked outrage on social media, raising urgent questions about women’s safety and the protection of religious minorities.

A group of women celebrating Christmas by wearing Santa Claus hats faced threats, harassment, and physical intimidation at the hands of Hindutva activists. Witnesses reported that the activists confronted the women, raising objections on religious grounds and demanding that they restrict the festivities to their homes.

Hindutva gang threatening and misbehaving with a group of women in New Delhi because women were wearing Santa hats for Christmas celebrations! pic.twitter.com/b4M9PD6n4M — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 22, 2025

“They told us, ‘Go from here, why are you celebrating this here? Celebrate this festival in your own homes, take off these hats, what kind of drama is this?’” recounted one of the women. The confrontation escalated as the women were misbehaved with and forcibly driven away from the public space.

The disturbing incident sparked outrage on social media, with videos and images circulating widely, drawing sharp criticism from civic groups and citizens alike. Critics warn that such acts not only undermine India’s cherished tradition of religious tolerance but also pose serious threats to women’s safety and freedom.

Social media users expressed alarm over the safety of minorities in India, demanding immediate action and strict legal measures against the perpetrators.