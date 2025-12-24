Punjab to make safety wires mandatory for motorcyclist during Basant 2026

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to make it mandatory for motorcyclists to install safety wires on their bikes during the Basant festival to prevent accidents and fatalities caused by dangerous kite strings.

In preparation for the event, the Lahore district administration has submitted Basant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the Home Department for approval.

The festival is set to be celebrated from February 6 to 8, 2025, with activities taking place both during the day and at night.

To ensure safety, the government will monitor the event using drones and engage private firms for surveillance.

The enforcement of safety protocols will be the responsibility of Assistant Commissioners, law enforcement, civil defense personnel, and environmental officers.

Kite sellers will be required to register starting February 1, with a registration fee of Rs1,000.

Licenses for manufacturing and selling kites and strings will be valid for a year and will only be issued after clearance from local authorities and police.

Authorities have clarified that the sale of large kites will be banned. Kite flying and sales will only be allowed for three days, with strict penalties, including heavy fines and up to three years of imprisonment, for violations of SOPs.