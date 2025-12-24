Six Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia with 71kg of drugs

RIYADH – Six Pakistani nationals have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for receiving 71 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

Security spokesman Talal al-Shalhoub confirmed that the suspects were apprehended in the Riyadh region while receiving the large drug shipment.

In addition to this seizure, Saudi authorities successfully thwarted two major smuggling attempts, confiscating over 200 kilograms of illicit drugs during the operations.

Al-Shalhoub emphasized that Saudi Arabia remains vigilant in its efforts to combat criminal activities targeting national security and the well-being of its youth. He assured that all those involved in such activities would be brought to justice under the law.

The kingdom continues to take strong measures to prevent drug trafficking and to protect its society from the damaging impact of narcotics.

Earlier this month, two Pakistani nationals were executed in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, after being convicted of attempting to smuggle heroin and other drugs into the country.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the two individuals had concealed the narcotics in various parts of their bodies in an attempt to bypass security measures.

The authorities stated that the court found the accused guilty, and the death sentence was handed down after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal.

Following this, a royal decree was issued to enforce the sentence.

The two individuals were executed in Makkah on Monday. The Saudi Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone involved in such activities will face severe punishment.