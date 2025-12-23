Pakistan wins 14 gold medals at Thailand International Rowing Regatta

BANGKOK – Pakistani rowers claimed 14 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals at the Thailand International Rowing Regatta.

The three-day event saw over 200 rowers from 8 countries competing in various categories.

Faris Muhammad Arif won 6 gold medals and 2 silver medals, being named the best player of the event. Anaya Zaidi won 5 gold medals and was named the best female rower.

Hooria Faisal, daughter of former Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal, won a gold medal in the event.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Pakistani rowing, showcasing the skill and dedication of the country’s athletes. The event not only highlighted Pakistan’s growing presence in international rowing but also demonstrated the potential of young talent in the sport.

The team’s success is a testament to the hard work and commitment of both the athletes and their coaching staff, particularly coach Asghar Ali, who has been instrumental in preparing the team for international competitions.