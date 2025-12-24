Fake News Alert: Libyan Army Chief did not meet Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir before Death

ISLAMABAD – Libya’s military chief Gen. Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, along with four others, was killed in Falcon 50 aircraft crash near Ankara, Turkey, the Libyan Prime Minister confirmed, and it sparked backlash.

In the wake of the tragedy, Indian based social media accounts falsely claimed that Libyan GNA army chief died after meeting Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir prior to the crash.

Fact-checks by Daily Pakistan verified these claims are untrue and part of disinformation campaign. Officials clarified that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with leaders of Libya’s LNA, not the Government of National Accord.

Fake News Alert

Libyan National Army LBA and the Government of National Accord are rival factions in ongoing Libyan conflict.

The incident underscores challenges of verifying information on social media during major international events.