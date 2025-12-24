Libyan Army Chief Al-Haddad General among senior officers killed in Turkiye Plane Crash

TRIPOLI – Libya’s highest-ranking army officer Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad was killed along with four senior military officials, on Tuesday night when their private jet crashed in Turkey.

The fatal accident has sent shockwaves through Libya nationals. Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeiba confirmed the deaths, calling it a “catastrophic loss for the Libyan military and the nation.” The officials were returning from high-level defense meetings in Turkey, where General al-Haddad met with senior Turkish military leaders, including the country’s defense minister.

As per available information, the aircraft, a Falcon 50 business jet, lost radio contact shortly after departing Ankara. Turkish authorities reported that the jet informed air traffic control of an electrical malfunction roughly 15 minutes after takeoff and requested an emergency landing. Although it was redirected toward the airport, the plane disappeared from radar while descending. Three crew members were also on board.

The wreckage was later discovered in the Haymana district, about 40 miles southwest of Ankara, with debris scattered across the area. Emergency teams and security personnel worked through the night at the crash site, which Turkish television footage showed as a chaotic scene of destruction.

Among the other victims were Maj. Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghribel, chief of staff of the land forces, Brig. Mahmoud Al-Qattouwi, director of the Military Manufacturing Authority, Mohamed Al-Asawi Diab, adviser to the army’s chief of staff and Mohamed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a photographer attached to the general staff’s media office.

General al-Haddad remained driving force behind efforts to unify Libya’s fragmented military under the internationally recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli. Libya remains divided, with rival factions and armed groups controlling the eastern region, led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, making the loss of these senior officials even more destabilizing.

Turkey launched full investigation into the crash, as confirmed by Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc. Meanwhile, Libya’s Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi described the deaths as a profound blow, praising the fallen officers for their dedication to national stability.

Libya declared three days of official mourning, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff and suspending all official ceremonies. A delegation has been sent to Ankara to work alongside Turkish authorities in the investigation.