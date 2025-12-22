Field Marshal Asim Munir greets Pakistan U-19 team on Asia Cup triumph

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Hafiz Syed Asim Munir met the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team at GHQ.

According to ISPR, he congratulated the players, management, and officials on winning the U-19 Asia Cup, praising their discipline, teamwork, and courageous performance. He said the victory is a source of pride for the entire nation and reflects the great talent and potential of Pakistan’s youth.

He encouraged the players to continue working hard, maintain professionalism, and act as ambassadors of Pakistan on and off the field. He added that the youth are the foundation of the country’s future and will play a key role in national development and Pakistan’s global image.

The U-19 players thanked the Field Marshal for his support and said the recognition would motivate them to perform even better.