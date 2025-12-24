Foreign aid to Pakistan surpasses $3 billion in first five months of FY2025-26

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received more than $3 billion in foreign assistance during the first five months of the 2025-26 fiscal year, providing a crucial boost to its economy.

This assistance comprises a mix of bilateral and multilateral loans and grants, along with investments in Naya Pakistan Certificates.

Data from the Economic Affairs Division reveals that by November 2025, Pakistan had secured $314.5 million in foreign aid, which includes $164 million in bilateral support and $150.48 million in multilateral assistance.

Bilateral loans and grants in the July-November period totaled $807.64 million, while multilateral loans and grants amounted to $1.26 billion.

The bilateral grants include significant contributions from China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, with China providing $10 million, Japan $10.56 million, and Saudi Arabia $2.2 million. Bilateral loans during this period totaled $780.47 million, with major loans coming from China and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, multilateral grants amounted to $26.98 million, with the majority coming from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA). The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) was the top lender among multilateral institutions, providing $383 million.

In addition, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been bolstered by a term deposit of $9 billion, supported by loans from Saudi Arabia and China.

The government aims to keep its reserves at a stable level while continuing to attract foreign aid to support economic growth.