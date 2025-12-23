‘Dhurandhar’ Diva Krystle D’Souza sets internet on fire with Bold New Photoshoot

KARACHI – Bollywood’s latest film Dhurandhar is not just breaking box-office records, it’s setting the glamour bar sky-high. Crossing an astonishing INR500 crore in just two weeks, the film is visual and musical feast, and the spotlight is now on Krystle D’Souza for her show-stopping glam avatar.

In the film’s chartbuster song Shararat, Krystle shares screen with Ayesha Khan in a dazzling item number, leaving audiences mesmerized. But it’s her Instagram photoshoot that’s really sending fans into a frenzy. Every frame exudes glamour, confidence, and fiery style.

Krystle stuns in a bodycon dress, perfectly flaunting her curvaceous figure. Her bold poses, smoldering looks, and sheer confidence have fans showering love with comments like “Beautiful!” and “It’s fire!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

This isn’t the first time Krystle has redefined bold glam, her high-fashion, sizzling photos always go viral, proving she’s a style icon in her own right.

With Dharundar dominating the box office, Krystle’s electrifying dance moves in Shararat have won hearts, while her off-screen glamour quotient is leaving social media buzzing.

Fans are obsessed with the combination of her bold screen presence and high-fashion off-screen looks, making Krystle D’Souza the ultimate glam sensation of the season.