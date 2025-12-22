Afghanistan Premier League set to launch in UAE in October 2026

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a new T20 league, the Afghanistan Premier League.

In a press release, the ACB stated that the inaugural season of the Afghanistan Premier League will feature franchises from five cities. The teams will include prominent national players, international stars, as well as emerging local talent.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said during the league’s launch event in Dubai on Saturday that the Afghanistan Premier League represents a significant step in the country’s cricketing journey. He added that it will create new opportunities for players, inspire the younger generation, and showcase Afghan cricket on the global stage.

The first season of the tournament is planned to begin in October 2026 in the United Arab Emirates, while the player draft or auction is expected to take place in June or July 2026.

It is worth noting that the Afghanistan Cricket Board had previously launched a tournament under the same name in early 2018. However, only one season of that league was played.

That edition featured globally renowned players such as Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, and Shahid Afridi, but the league was discontinued due to issues with fee payments and concerns over transparency.

Currently, Afghanistan also holds its domestic T20 league, the Shpageeza Cricket League, every year between July and August, which features five domestic teams.