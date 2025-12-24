Rawalpindi man kills daughter, alleged lover over honour

RAWALPINDI – A man has murdered his daughter and her alleged lover in the Gujar Khan area of Rawalpindi.

The victims, identified as Shinayal and Rahmanullah, were fatally shot by the girl’s father in what authorities suspect to be an act of honor-based violence.

The mother of Shinayal was also injured in the shooting.

The tragic incident occurred earlier this week and was immediately reported to the local police.

Upon receiving the information, ASP Gujar Khan Daniyal Kazmi and SHO Gujar Khan Tayyab Zahir rushed to the scene.

The police collected evidence from the crime scene and transported the bodies to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the killings were likely motivated by family disputes. The police have started the process of interrogating witnesses and collecting further evidence.

Meanwhile, an additional district and sessions court in Rawalpindi has sentenced a wife to life imprisonment and her lover to death in connection with the murder of her husband. The verdict was delivered by Judge Nadia Ikram Malik in the murder case.

The court sentenced the wife, Sania, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs400,000. Her lover, Junaid Bhatti, was sentenced to death and also fined Rs400,000.

In addition, the court handed Sania a 7-year prison term and a fine of Rs10,000 for tampering with evidence. She was also sentenced to another 7 years and a Rs10,000 fine for conspiracy and murder.

Junaid Bhatti received another 7-year sentence and a fine of Rs10,000 for entering the victim’s home illegally.

The court ordered that the death sentence be carried out by hanging the convict until death.

The case, registered by the Saddiqabad Police on April 27, 2025, saw both convicts transferred to Adiala Jail for their sentences.