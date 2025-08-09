India claims shooting down five Pakistani jets to cover up Humiliation

BENGALURU – Tensions continue to simmer between Pakistan and India after deadly May air clashes, and now India’s Air Force Chief made hilarious claims, saying IAF shot down Pakistani jets, with critics accusing New Delhi of trying to cover up its own losses.

Indian Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh claimed that India’s S-400 missile system downed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large surveillance aircraft, calling it the largest surface-to-air missile kill ever recorded. But these bold assertions come amid persistent doubts and fierce denials from everywhere.

Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif rejected Indian claims outright, calling them “comical” and demanding independent verification of aircraft losses from both sides. Islamabad insists it suffered no aircraft losses, while accusing India of fabricating stories to mask its own failures.

The controversy deepens with Pakistan’s claim of downing six Indian jets, including highly regarded French made Rafale fighters, while New Delhi neither confirms nor fully denies. France’s air chief reportedly confirmed the loss of three Indian fighters, adding to the mystery.

With the Pentagon saying no evidence of US-supplied F-16s being damaged in Pakistan, and India remaining tight-lipped on its own losses, experts warn the conflicting narratives risk escalating tensions dangerously in the nuclear-armed region.

Those familiar with trend said India is trying to rewrite story of May conflict to hide embarrassing setbacks.