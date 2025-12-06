Latest

New timings set for visiting Roza-e-Rasool, offering prayers at Riazul Jannah

By Our Correspondent
1:23 pm | Dec 6, 2025
MADINAH – The Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has announced new timings for visiting the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and offering nawafil at Riazul Jannah in the Masjidun Nabwi (Prophet’s Mosque).

According to the new schedule, men will be able to visit the Roza-e-Rasool from 2:00 am until Fajr prayer and again from 11:00 am until Isha prayer.

Women will be allowed to visit the shrine and perform prayers in Riazul Jannah after Fajr prayer until 11:00 am, and again from Isha prayer until 2:00 am.

On Fridays, men can visit after Jumma prayer until Isha, while women will be allowed to visit from Fajr prayer until 9:00 am.

The new timings aim to manage the flow of visitors and ensure smooth access to the sacred sites while maintaining an organized environment for worshippers.

Our Correspondent

