Entry visa fee of This Country increased to $45

CAIRO – Egypt has raised its entry visa fee for the first time in ten years, following a decision by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The visa fee has increased from $25 to $45, effective immediately. This change, published in the official gazette last Tuesday, is part of amendments to Law No. 175 of 2025, which governs foreign ministry fees and related facilities.

The previous visa fee of $25 was implemented in May 2014, marking an increase from $15. This fee had remained unchanged for years.

In March 2021, the visa fee was adjusted for visitors from Arab countries, including Saudi citizens, expanding eligibility for the revised charge.

