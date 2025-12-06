Actor Nadia Hussain’s husband granted bail in Rs530 Million Bank Fraud Case

KARACHI – Sindh High Court granted bail to Atif Khan, husband of famous model and actress Nadia Hussain, in a high-profile bank fraud case linked to his private company.

The court directed former CEO of the bank Atif Khan to deposit a surety of Rs1 million while approving his release. Sindh High Court also confirmed the interim bails of other accused in the case, keeping the spotlight on one of Pakistan’s most sensational financial scandals.

The case has drawn intense media attention, intertwining the glitzy world of showbiz with allegations of massive financial misconduct.

Khan was held in March after allegations surfaced that he embezzled 800 million from a private bank and siphoned 654 million for his personal business ventures. The scandal intensified when reports claimed some of the funds were transferred into Nadia Hussain’s account, prompting the FIA to summon the star herself.

Nadia Hussain firmly denied any involvement, stating she provided the FIA with a full explanation of the funds. She also accused an FIA official of demanding a bribe, while officials clarified that the individual had no official connection.

