Nadia Hussain apologises to FIA over bribery allegation

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain has apologised to the FIA for alleging bribery solicitation.

After her husband’s arrest in a bank fraud case, Nadia Hussain accused an FIA officer of demanding a bribe. The FIA subsequently summoned her on charges of allegedly demanding a bribe, and her statement based on this allegation went viral on social media via a recorded video.

Her allegation—that the bribe demand was made to provide relief to her husband, Aatif Khan, who is implicated in bank fraud—prompted the FIA not only to raid her flat but also to seize her mobile phone.

After filing a case against the culprit behind a fake call, which was received from an FIA officer, the FIA offered Nadia the chance to record her statement. However, instead of cooperating with the case, the model circulated her statement on social media.

Following the release of her video statement, and in response to a complaint by the FIA officer, cyber crime authorities, with permission from the relevant court, seized her mobile phone. Upon the return of her device from the FIA Cyber Crime office, Nadia Hussain told the media that she had recorded her statement for the FIA Cyber Crime department.

She further stated that if her video statement hurt the feelings of the FIA senior officer, she would apologise. Nadia added that she had provided all the information regarding the scheme to the FIA authorities and had filed a complaint on the FIA portal as soon as she received the call. She also mentioned that she was unaware that a written complaint needed to be submitted as well.

Nadia urged higher authorities to protect people from imposters, noting that the problems individuals face are doubled because of these fraudulent callers.

It is noteworthy that Nadia Hussain’s husband, Aatif Muhammad Khan, was found involved in financial fraud by misusing his powers as a CEO. When a case of embezzlement amounting to Rs 540 million at Bank Alfalah Securities emerged, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle in Karachi arrested former CEO Aatif Muhammad Khan on March 08, 2025.