Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Nadia Hussain apologises to FIA over bribery allegation

Nadia Hussain Apologises To Fia Over Bribery Allegation

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain has apologised to the FIA for alleging bribery solicitation.

After her husband’s arrest in a bank fraud case, Nadia Hussain accused an FIA officer of demanding a bribe. The FIA subsequently summoned her on charges of allegedly demanding a bribe, and her statement based on this allegation went viral on social media via a recorded video.

Her allegation—that the bribe demand was made to provide relief to her husband, Aatif Khan, who is implicated in bank fraud—prompted the FIA not only to raid her flat but also to seize her mobile phone.

After filing a case against the culprit behind a fake call, which was received from an FIA officer, the FIA offered Nadia the chance to record her statement. However, instead of cooperating with the case, the model circulated her statement on social media.

Following the release of her video statement, and in response to a complaint by the FIA officer, cyber crime authorities, with permission from the relevant court, seized her mobile phone. Upon the return of her device from the FIA Cyber Crime office, Nadia Hussain told the media that she had recorded her statement for the FIA Cyber Crime department.

She further stated that if her video statement hurt the feelings of the FIA senior officer, she would apologise. Nadia added that she had provided all the information regarding the scheme to the FIA authorities and had filed a complaint on the FIA portal as soon as she received the call. She also mentioned that she was unaware that a written complaint needed to be submitted as well.

Nadia urged higher authorities to protect people from imposters, noting that the problems individuals face are doubled because of these fraudulent callers.

It is noteworthy that Nadia Hussain’s husband, Aatif Muhammad Khan, was found involved in financial fraud by misusing his powers as a CEO. When a case of embezzlement amounting to Rs 540 million at Bank Alfalah Securities emerged, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle in Karachi arrested former CEO Aatif Muhammad Khan on March 08, 2025.

FIA Cyber Crime raids Nadia Hussain’s home over fake bribery claims

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2025/currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-us-dollar-euro-sar-aed-to-pkr-16-march-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search