Pakistani-origin Australian cricketer dies on-pitch amid heatwave

MELBOURNE: A Pakistani-origin cricketer collapsed and passed away while playing a match in extreme heat in Australia.

According to foreign media, Junaid Zafar Khan, a club cricketer in Adelaide, Australia, collapsed on the pitch while batting in scorching 41.7°C heat and passed away.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday at Concordia College Oval, where Junaid Zafar Khan, playing for Old Concordians Cricket Club, fielded for 40 overs and batted for seven before suddenly losing consciousness on the field.

The 40-year-old cricketer received immediate medical attention, and an ambulance was called, but despite paramedics’ efforts, he could not be revived.

In a statement, the club expressed deep sorrow over Junaid Zafar Khan’s sudden passing, extending condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.

Under the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association’s rules, matches are canceled if temperatures exceed 42°C, but play is allowed up to 40°C with additional breaks and hydration opportunities.

Junaid Zafar Khan was fasting for Ramadan; however, a close friend confirmed that he had been drinking water throughout the day.

Ahmed Zreika, President of the Islamic Society of South Australia, expressed condolences to Junaid’s family and urged people to avoid speculation until the exact cause of death is determined. He emphasized that millions observe fasting worldwide, including athletes, and Islam allows exemptions for those who are ill or physically weak. There is no evidence that fasting alone causes sudden medical complications.