Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistani-origin Australian cricketer dies on-pitch amid heatwave

Pakistani Origin Australian Cricketer Dies On Pitch Amid Heatwave

MELBOURNE: A Pakistani-origin cricketer collapsed and passed away while playing a match in extreme heat in Australia.

According to foreign media, Junaid Zafar Khan, a club cricketer in Adelaide, Australia, collapsed on the pitch while batting in scorching 41.7°C heat and passed away.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday at Concordia College Oval, where Junaid Zafar Khan, playing for Old Concordians Cricket Club, fielded for 40 overs and batted for seven before suddenly losing consciousness on the field.

The 40-year-old cricketer received immediate medical attention, and an ambulance was called, but despite paramedics’ efforts, he could not be revived.

In a statement, the club expressed deep sorrow over Junaid Zafar Khan’s sudden passing, extending condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.

Under the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association’s rules, matches are canceled if temperatures exceed 42°C, but play is allowed up to 40°C with additional breaks and hydration opportunities.

Junaid Zafar Khan was fasting for Ramadan; however, a close friend confirmed that he had been drinking water throughout the day.

Ahmed Zreika, President of the Islamic Society of South Australia, expressed condolences to Junaid’s family and urged people to avoid speculation until the exact cause of death is determined. He emphasized that millions observe fasting worldwide, including athletes, and Islam allows exemptions for those who are ill or physically weak. There is no evidence that fasting alone causes sudden medical complications.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2025/currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-us-dollar-euro-sar-aed-to-pkr-16-march-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search