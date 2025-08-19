Pak govt approves record 1Crore Diyat Payment for Victims’ Families

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced that compensation for victims’ families under Islamic law, known as Diyat, skyrocketed to Rs9,828,670.

The figure tied to 30,630 grams of silver, showing soaring market rates and will impact ongoing and future legal cases.

Diyat, traditionally paid when families choose to waive “qisas” (retaliatory justice), is meant to deliver both justice and reconciliation.

With this latest adjustment, the government aims to ensure compensation keeps pace with inflation and economic realities, making it one of the highest-profile legal financial updates in recent times.

This announcement is expected to have a significant effect on courts across the country, as families now have a substantially higher sum at stake when settling cases through diyat.